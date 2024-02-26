Monkey fever claims one more life in Karnataka, takes death toll in state to 4 since Jan.

Bengaluru: A 57-year-old woman succumbed to Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), commonly known as monkey fever, in Shivamogga district, taking the death toll due to the virus in Karnataka to four since January this year, Health officials said on Monday. She hailed from Uttara Kannada district, one of the regions affected by the virus.

“One more death due to KFD was reported yesterday (Sunday) night. A 57-year-old woman died in Shivamogga. She was admitted in ICU for the past 20 days and was on ventilator support. She had multiple issues. Total death toll in the state due to this virus has now reached four,” a senior health official said.

According to the latest data shared by the health department, a total of 4,641 tests have been done from January one to February 25, of which positive cases stand at 120. As many as 95 people have been discharged. As on date, there are 22 active cases.

The first death due to KFD this year was reported from Hosanagara taluk of Shivamogga district on January eight wherein an 18-year-old girl succumbed to the virus. The other two deaths were reported in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts. Earlier this month, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao held a high-level meeting with legislators and officers of the districts which reported an outbreak of the disease. The state government is also in talks with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for bringing out an effective vaccination, officials said.

According to officials, KFD spreads due to bites of ticks that generally survive on monkeys. This tick bites humans which causes the infection. Humans also contract the disease by coming in contact with cattle bitten by ticks.

The authorities are carrying out door-to-door awareness programmes about the precautions to be taken. Those living in and around the forest area need to be more careful as they are at high risk of contracting the disease, they said.