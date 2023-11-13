Monkey kills 10-year-old boy in Gandhinagar in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy was killed on Monday in a monkey attack in Gandhinagar district in Gujarat, police and forest officials said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near a temple in Salki village in Dehgam taluka when the child, identified as Dipak Thakor, was playing with friends, they said.

"His intestine was ripped out in the attack. He rushed to his house and was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. This is the third attack by monkeys in the village within a week," an official said.

"We have rescued two langurs in the past one week, and set up cages to trap another langur. There is a large troop of monkeys in the village, including four adults who have been involved in attacks in the past one week. Two of them have been rescued. Efforts are on to cage another," forest official Vishal Chaudhary said. PTI KA BNM BNM