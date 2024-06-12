Monkey rescued from Prime Minister's official residence

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) The Wildlife SOS Rapid Response unit has rescued and treated a one-year-old male monkey from the Prime Minister's House at Lok Kalyan Marg here, a statement said on Wednesday.

The monkey was suffering from heat stroke and hyperthermia, appeared dull, dehydrated, and unable to walk, with laboured breathing, it said.

The NGO received a distress call and dispatched its rapid response unit to the PM house for the monkey's rescue. It was immediately transported to Wildlife SOS' treatment facility for urgent care, the statement said.

The veterinary team assessed the monkey's condition, confirming severe dehydration and hyperthermia. The team administered intravenous fluids, multivitamin fluid therapy, and oral rehydration salts (ORS) to stabilise the monkey, it said.

The young money has shown significant improvement in its health and is currently under observation to ensure full recovery, it stated.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, "In cases of heat stroke, prompt action is crucial as a preventive measure to ensure the animal's health and survival. The immediate medical intervention and ongoing treatment for the monkey demonstrate Wildlife SOS' unwavering commitment to preserving urban wildlife." Wasim Akram, Director- of Special Projects at Wildlife SOS, said, "We appreciate the swift action taken by the staff at the Prime Minister's House, who reached out to Wildlife SOS for the monkey's treatment." PTI NIT HIG HIG