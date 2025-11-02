Monkey suffers electric shock in Thane West; rescued and hospitalised

Thane, Nov 2 (PTI) A monkey was rescued and hospitalised after suffering an electric shock from an overhead power line in Thane West on Sunday afternoon, a civic official said.

The monkey was spotted sitting in a distressed condition on the branch of a tree near Tikujini Wadi water park, after which an alert citizen called the Disaster Management Room at 1:15pm, he said.

"A joint team of the Fire Brigade, Forest Department, Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (Mahavitaran) rescued the monkey after deploying an emergency fire vehicle and a pickup van. It has been admitted to the CPCA Veterinary Clinic," the official said. PTI COR BNM