Monks from 40 countries to be 'honoured guests' at Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A large group of monks from 40 countries who attended the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi will be among the "honoured guests" at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, the culture ministry said on Sunday.

The summit was organised by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) in collaboration with the ministry on January 24-25. Its theme was "Collective Wisdom, United Voice, and Mutual Coexistence".

The summit also stood as an "expression of India's message from the Land of the Buddha for peaceful resolution of conflicts, global inequalities, and ecological crisis," the ministry said in a statement.

To highlight the relevance of the timeless Buddhist wisdom of social harmony, peace, compassion and mutual coexistence, a large group of "monks and nuns representing 40 countries", who attended the summit, "will be honoured guests at this year’s Republic Day Parade," it said.

At a press conference here on Sunday, the Secretary General of IBC, Ven. Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden said, “At the parade, India will be displaying its might, but it is also the land of Buddha Dhamma, spreading the message of peace, love, and kindness to many countries in the world." "We believe in the power of compassion and care. We need peace in the world today and friendly coexistence,” the monk said.

The two-day summit brought together over 800 delegates from 40 countries, with over 200 overseas participants, including around 100 representing the Sangha.

Several diplomats, academicians, scholars and lay practitioners from India also attended the event.