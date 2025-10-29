Monoculture leads to ecological imbalance, warns Meghalaya guv

Shillong, Oct 29 (PTI) Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar on Wednesday warned that monoculture practices could lead to "ecological imbalances" and underscored the vital role of biodiversity in ensuring environmental and economic sustainability.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the XLVIII All India Botanical Conference and International Symposium on 'Biology and Biotechnology of Plant Diversity for Bioeconomy' at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, the governor said biodiversity must be viewed as the foundation of India's bioresource wealth.

Highlighting Meghalaya's unique position in the bioresource sector, Vijayashankar said the state's turmeric leads the nation with a curcumin content of 8.9 per cent, reflecting its potential in bioeconomy.

Monoculture is the practice of growing a single crop, plant, or livestock species over a large area.

He urged scientists and policymakers to promote sustainable agricultural practices that safeguard genetic diversity and support local livelihoods.

The governor also lauded NEHU's efforts in advancing botanical sciences and urged the university to strengthen its role as a hub for scientific collaboration and innovation.

He invited delegates to experience Meghalaya's cultural and natural richness during their stay.

The three-day conference, being held from October 29 to 31, marks the first time the prestigious Indian Botanical Society's annual conference is being hosted in the North-Eastern region.

Earlier, the ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the felicitation of distinguished guests, including leading botanists from across the country.

Prof SK Barik, president of the Indian Botanical Society, welcomed participants and emphasised the historic nature of the event, while Prof. Umdor, Pro-Vice Chancellor of NEHU, and Prof. Seshu Lavania, secretary of the society, highlighted NEHU's vibrant research ecosystem and the Society's contributions to botanical education.

Prof. Anil Tripathi, Director of IISER Mohali and guest of honour, announced Meghalaya's adoption of the CSIR Aroma Mission, aimed at boosting aromatic crop-based livelihoods in the state. He also called for a nationally unified syllabus in plant sciences to strengthen higher education.

Padma Shri awardee Prof Sudhir Sopory, another guest of honour, spoke about ongoing reforms in science curricula led by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and stressed the importance of faculty recruitment to realise these goals.

He also discussed advances in biodiversity research, herbarium genomics, and space biology.

Over the next three days, the event will feature scientific sessions, keynote lectures, and discussions on plant diversity, biotechnology, and bioeconomy strategies, reaffirming NEHU's growing stature as a centre of botanical excellence and sustainable innovation. PTI JOP MNB