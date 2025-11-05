Monorail train tilts in Mumbai during test run; no passengers inside

Mumbai, Nov 5 (PTI) A monorail train tilted during a test run at Wadala depot in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, officials said, adding that there were no passengers inside the train.

No injury was reported in the incident, they said.

In the photos and videos shared on social media, the train appeared slightly tilted.

The accident was reported at 9 am. Two crew members were safely rescued from the monorail, a fire brigade official said.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operations Limited has not shared any official statement on the incident so far.

As per primary information, the train was undergoing signalling trials when the incident occurred and it suffered some damage.

The monorail staff was at the site, the officials added.

Amid recurring technical issues, monorail passenger services in Mumbai were suspended from September 20 until further notice for system upgradation work, officials earlier said.

The Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) had also set up a committee to conduct a detailed inquiry into the technical glitches that affected monorail services multiple times in the recent past, including the disruptions that occurred on September 15 and on August 19, when hundreds of passengers were stranded in two monorail trains at different locations.