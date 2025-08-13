Monsoon activity set to intensify across UP in next 48 hours: IMD

Lucknow, Aug 13 (PTI) Monsoon activity is set to intensify across Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours driven by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"The weather system has caused the eastern end of the monsoon trough to shift southwards. This is likely to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy showers, in most parts of the state," the IMD said.

The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to ease from August 15.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in the northern part of the state, including Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Bahraich Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar and Maharajganj The weather office also predicted rain or thundershowers at most places in western Uttar Pradesh and at a few places in the eastern part of the state on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated locations.

Meanwhile, rainfall on Wednesday brought some relief from the heat with state capital Lucknow recording a maximum temperature of 33.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius with 0.2 mm of rain.

Agra received the highest rainfall in the state at 14.4 mm, followed by Orai (12.4 mm), Varanasi (10.2 mm), and Basti (10 mm).

Uttar Pradesh has received 496.2 mm of rainfall this monsoon season as of August 12, which is 8 per cent above the normal of 459.3 mm.

The eastern districts recorded 468.3 mm of rain, 4 per cent below normal, while the western districts received 536.1 mm of rain, 28 per cent above the seasonal average.

According to state government officials, 41 tehsils in 21 districts are currently battling with floods, which have affected an estimated population of 1.86 lakh.

The government has set up more than 1,100 flood outposts to provide assistance to the affected people, the officials said. PTI CDN ARI