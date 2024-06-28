Monsoon advances into parts of Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 28 (PTI) The southwest monsoon advanced into parts of Haryana on Friday, with conditions favourable for its onset in Chandigarh and areas neighbouring Punjab in two-three days, according to the meteorological department here.

As the monsoon hit parts of Haryana, many places, especially in the National Capital Region, including Gurugram and Faridabad, received rains.

Faridabad recorded a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius, while Gurugram saw a maximum of 31.5 degrees Celsius, according to weather data.

Heavy rains in Gurugram early Friday morning and Thursday night led to severe inundation, particularly in residential areas, and traffic jams across the city. The Delhi-Gurugram Expressway was also affected after rains lashed the city.

The MeT predicted favourable conditions for the further advancement of monsoon in remaining parts of Haryana, entire Chandigarh and Punjab in the next 2-3 days, leading to increase in rainfall activity in the region.

The maximum temperatures on Friday hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, the weather bulletin showed.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Ambala in Haryana noted a maximum temperature of 36.4 degrees Celsius, Hisar 38 degrees Celsius, Karnal 34.5 degrees Celsius, Mahendragarh 35.5 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a high of 36 degrees Celsius, Faridkot 36.5 degrees Celsius, Ferozepur 37.5 degrees Celsius, and Amritsar 39 degrees Celsius. PTI SUN RPA