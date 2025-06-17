Monsoon advances into south Bengal, forecast for heavy rain over next few days

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) The southwest monsoon advanced over south Bengal on Tuesday, covering the entire West Bengal, as the IMD forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

A low-pressure area has also formed over southwest Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal, which is likely to move west-northwestwards, and become more marked, it said.

Owing to these weather systems, enhanced rainfall is very likely in some districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts and north Bay of Bengal till June 19.

While the southern parts of the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, the northern districts are likely to witness heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday, it said.

The southern districts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Bankura districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places, the IMD said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast at one or two places over the other districts of south Bengal, it said.

Uluberia in Howrah district received the highest rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am at 59.2 mm. Kolkata registered 19.2 mm of rain during the period.

Other places that received significant rainfall were Bankura (48.8 mm), Digha (44.9 mm), Diamond Harbour (41 mm), Bardhaman (42.7 mm) and Asansol (40 mm), the IMD said. PTI AMR SOM RBT