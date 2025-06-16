Monsoon arrives in MP; five dead in separate lightning strikes in Singrauli

Singrauli (MP), Jun 17 (PTI) Five people, including an elderly woman and three minors, were killed on Monday in separate lightning strikes in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district as monsoon arrived on its normal date in the state.

The fatalities were reported from Jiyawan, Chitrangi and Bargawan police station limits, officials said.

The first incident took place at 1.30 am in Pipra village under Bargawan police station area, killing 67-year-old Sanao Bai, while in Supela village under Jiyawan police station limits, 17-year-old Antimnisha, daughter of Jamaluddin, was fatally struck by lightning when she was drawing water from a hand pump near her home.

"The third casualty, also in the same police station limits, was 58-year-old Shivdhari Kol. She died in Godgawan village. In Chitrangi police station area, 13-year-old Shyamlal Gurjar was grazing goats about 500 metres from his home in Jharkatiya village when he was struck by lightning. He died on the spot," an official said.

In Khokhwa village, Sonu Devi (16) was killed in a lightning strike while picking mangoes, he said, adding accidental death cases have been registered at the three police stations.

The south west monsoon is expected to cover the state by June 25, weather bureau officials said. PTI COR LAL BNM