Monsoon arrives in Mumbai; earliest onset in 75 years, says IMD official

Mumbai: The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on Monday, more than a fortnight before its normal date, with IMD officials saying it is the earliest arrival of rains in the country's financial capital in 75 years.

"Southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on May 26. This is the earliest onset in the last 75 years," India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Sushma Nair said.

The normal date for monsoon's arrival in Mumbai is June 11.

Nair said the southwest monsoon arrived in Mumbai on May 29 in 1956. It arrived on the same date in 1962 and 1971.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, Colaba received 105.2 millimetres of rainfall, Santacruz (55 mm), Bandra (68.5 mm), Juhu Airport (63.5 mm), Chembur (38.5 mm), Vikhroli (37.5 mm), Mahalaxmi (33.5 mm) and Sion (53.5 mm), the IMD said.

Monsoon also arrived in Pune during the day, the IMD added.