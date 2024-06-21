Monsoon enters south Bengal but rain remains elusive

Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) Southwest monsoon officially entered some parts of southern West Bengal on Friday, the Met office said, but rain remained elusive in most areas of the region.

The IMD said that monsoon has advanced into the whole of north Bengal, which is experiencing heavy rain over the last few days.

Monsoon covered Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad and some parts of Hooghly, Howrah, Purba Bardhaman and Birbhum districts of south Bengal, it said.

Barring the coastal areas in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts, rain, however, remained elusive in most areas of south Bengal despite southwest monsoon officially advancing into the region.

The maximum day temperatures have, however, come down in south Bengal by around three to four degrees Celsius.

The Met said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into more parts of south Bengal during the next three to four days.

It said that the intensity of rainfall will decrease in north Bengal, where some rivers such as Teesta, Jaldhaka and Torsa are in spate, till June 23 and may again increase thereafter. PTI AMR ACD