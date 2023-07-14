Port Blair, Jul 14 (PTI) Corbyn's Cove Beach in Port Blair is all decked up with wildflowers, showpieces made of coconut shells and corals to celebrate the much awaited 'Monsoon Festival' on July 15-16. The joyous celebration was planned carefully keeping the vibrant culture of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in mind - where visitors can not only get a chance to enjoy exotic coastal cuisines but they can also experience live music and rain dance competition along the coconut-palm fringed Corbyn's Cove beach, which is nearly six-kilometre away from Port Blair.

Advertisment

"We are organising the Monsoon Festival in association with all line departments of the administration and stakeholders. This will be the first festival of this season where tourists and visitors can enjoy various activities starting from 4 pm to 9 pm," Jatinder Sohal, Director Tourism Department, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, told PTI.

He said, "There will be a rain dance (backed by a Disc Jockey) and rain photography competitions which will be organised by our department. The winners will be judged based on their creativity, choreography, synchronization of movements, and costumes. We will put their work on social media and participants will be awarded based on the number of likes. I would like to thank all the stakeholders for their cooperation in shaping all the events." During the festival, participants can perform individually, in pairs and in groups keeping the traditional elements and their respective cultures in their moves.

There will be live music, percussionists, recorded soundtracks to lift the atmosphere, energy and mood of the performers and viewers.

"In the Rain Photography Competition – we have invited participants to submit their photographs revolving around rain-related themes. They were requested to submit their photographs in digital format, adhering to specific guidelines set by us. This is open to all from amateurs to professional photographers," Sohal said while adding the best three entries will be suitably awarded with cash prizes in each competition.

For the convenience of the people visiting the festival, the transport department has made special arrangements to reach Corbyn's Cove Beach. PTI SN SN RG