Monsoon fury: 332 roads closed in Himachal, uprooted trees damage vehicles in Shimla

Shimla, Aug 12 (PTI) Heavy to very heavy rain lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and uprooting of trees which led to the closure of 332 roads, including two national highways, for vehicular traffic, officials said on Tuesday.

In state capital Shimla, three to four vehicles were damaged by uprooted trees. Around half-a-dozen trees fell in the Tutikandi area, while an uprooted tree damaged the roof of a building in Vikas Nagar, officials said.

Six labourers had a narrow escape after a tree fell on their makeshift home in the Khalini area of Shimla.

A total of 332 roads, including the Aut-Sainj road, which is part of NH-305, and the road from Khab to Gramphoo (NH-505), were closed for vehicular traffic.

Of these, 192 were in Mandi district and 74 in the adjoining Kullu district, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The Chamba-Pathankot highway caved in near Dunera, leading to closure of the road.

The local weather office has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in five districts -- Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur -- for Wednesday and Thursday.

Moderate to very heavy rain continued to lash parts of the state with Nagrota Suriyan receiving 180.2 mm rainfall, Guler 161.2 mm, Ghamroor 112.2 mm, Nadaun 78.5 mm, Kangra 76.8 mm, Dehra Gopipur 76.2 mm, Jogindernagar 74 mm, Bhareri 70.2 mm, Palampur 69 mm, Sujanpur Tira 66 mm, Shillaroo 54 mm, Neri 48.5 mm, Dharamsala 46.5 mm, Shimla 45.6 mm and Una 42.4 mm.

As many as 125 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state this monsoon season, while 36 are missing. Additionally, 198 transformers and 141 water supply schemes have been affected, the SEOC said.

Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has incurred losses totalling Rs 2,011 crore, officials said.

The state has witnessed 58 flash floods, 30 cloudbursts and 54 major landslides so far.

Himachal received 535.9 mm of rain against a normal rainfall of 473 mm from June 1 till August 12, an excess of 13 per cent, the local weather office said. PTI BPL ARI