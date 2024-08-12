Monsoon fury in Rajasthan: Death toll rises to 22, no respite from heavy rain for next 4-5 days

Jaipur, Aug 12 (PTI) Eight people died in rain-related incidents in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the death toll in the last two days to 22, as the spell of heavy rainfall is likely to continue in eastern part for the next 4-5 days.

Heavy rainfall in the last two days has created a flood-like situation in Karauli and Hindaun where it caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas. Overflowing dams and rivers have paralysed normal life.

Due to the heavy rainfall warning predicted by the meteorological department, schools remained shut on Monday in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Karauli.

In Jaipur, rain threw normal life out of gear where roads were inundated, traffic jams occurred almost on all roads.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said that heavy and very heavy rainfall activities are likely to continue in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer divisions of eastern Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days.

"A flood like situation has risen in Karauli and Hindaun town and NDRF and SDRF teams have evacuated about 100 people to safe places," Joint Secretary of Disaster Management Department, Bhagwat Singh said.

On Monday, bodies of five people who were swept away in Jaipur's Kanota dam yesterday evening were fished out while two others drowned in Galta Kund while taking bath.

A 30-year-old man in Dausa was also killed on Monday after being washed away in Moroli Dam, the officials said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that more than 25 people have died in rain-related accidents in the state.

While tagging Sharma in a social media post, Gehlot said, "Over 25 lives have been lost due to heavy rains and related accidents across the state. It is unfortunate that in such a disaster situation, the public does not know whether the Disaster Relief Minister of the state is in office or his resignation has been accepted." "Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should clarify the situation so that proper monitoring and directions can be given for relief and rescue operations. Such a state of confusion in difficult circumstances is like cheating the people of the state," he said.

After the disappointing performance of BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Agriculture and Disaster Relief Minister Kirori Lal Meena had recently announced his resignation from the post of minister. However, his resignation has not been officially accepted yet.

Soon after the development, Meena said that he will be touring Mahua, Weir, Bayana, Hindaun, Karauli, Gangapur, Sawai Madhopur on Tuesday where excessive rainfall has been recorded.

He also said that he will give necessary guidelines and directions to the administration after taking stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, CM Sharma released a video and assured the people that the state government is with the people of the state.

"For the last few days, there has been continuous rain in the state. At many places, the rain has broken previous records. I am constantly monitoring the situation. At some places, there is waterlogging and flood-like situations and there is also a strong flow of water in rivers. Water is also continuously coming into the dams," he said in the video.

Sharma appealed to the people to avoid taking baths in rivers or other water bodies, keep a distance from electric poles and wires and avoid using basements in buildings during the rainy season for safety reasons.

''This spell of rain is likely to continue further. I appeal to all of you to take the warnings issued by the meteorological department seriously and take all necessary precautions,” the CM said.

''The state government is with the people of the state. The rescue team is working diligently in the district. The safety of the affected people is our topmost responsibility,” he said.

Continuous rain has affected life in many districts of Rajasthan, including the capital Jaipur.

In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, 118 mm rainfall has been recorded in Jaipur and the spell is still continuing. During this period, Ramgarh Pachwara in Dausa received 258 mm of rain and Sapotra in Karauli received 207 mm of rain.

Lalsot and Rauwas in Dausa district received 132 to 178 mm of rain, Jaipur received 126 mm of rain, many places in Khandar and Bonali of Sawai Madhopur received 117 to 168 mm of rain.

Meanwhile, from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm today, 76.6 mm rainfall was recorded in the capital Jaipur, 38 mm in Sikar, 25 mm in Alwar, 22.5 mm in Anta, 13.8 mm in Ajmer, 11.5 mm in Dholpur, 9.3 mm in Bharatpur.

A holiday has been declared in schools in many districts, including Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre's spokesperson said that some parts of Bikaner division of western Rajasthan are likely to receive moderate and sometimes heavy rainfall for the next four-five days. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at sporadic places in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions.

From June 1 to Aug 12, Rajasthan has recorded 40 per cent more rainfall than the normal. The normal rainfall recorded during the corresponding period in the state is 283.9 mm, which has been 397.8 mm this year.

Western Rajasthan has recorded 56 per cent more rainfall than the normal, whereas eastern Rajasthan recorded 31 per cent more rainfall, According to MeT department data.

Except Dungarpur and Banswara, almost all districts have recorded normal to excess rainfall.