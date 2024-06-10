Monsoon likely to enter south Gujarat by June 12: IMD

Ahmedabad, Jun 10 (PTI) Southwest monsoon is likely to enter Gujarat in the next 48 hours, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Gujarat has been facing intense heat wave conditions for past many days.

"The southwest monsoon will enter some parts of south Gujarat in the next 48 hours. South Gujarat is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday," the official said.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places over Gujarat region and Saurashtra in the 24 hours ending at 6 am Monday.

Tapi district's Dolvan taluka received 90 mm downpour during this period, the highest in the state, as per data of the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

Rains lashed as many as 72 talukas in Gujarat during the period, according to the SEOC.

Ahmedabad city also received light rainfall late Sunday evening, providing a temporary relief to residents from the sweltering heat.

On Sunday, Ahmedabad recorded the maximum temperature of 43.1 degree Celsius, as per the IMD update.

Surendranagar was the hottest district in the state with the maximum temperature going up to 43.5 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Light rain and thunderstorms were likely at isolated places in all districts of south Gujarat as well as parts of north Gujarat and Saurashtra region till Wednesday morning, it said.

The IMD has said India is likely to receive above average monsoon rains this year.

The country depends heavily on the summer rains for its farm output, to boost agriculture and overall economic growth.

As per the IMD, India is likely to experience normal rainfall (92-108 per cent of long period average of 166.9 mm) in June. PTI KA PD GK