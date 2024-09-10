Monsoon likely to remain active over many parts of eastern Rajasthan

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Monsoon is likely to remain active over many parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next 4-5 days and there is a strong possibility of heavy rains at some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.

Jaipur MeT centre director Radheshyam Sharma said there is a strong possibility of increased heavy rain activities in eastern Rajasthan from September 11.

He said that moderate rain is likely in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions and the weather will remain mainly dry in the border areas.

He said that the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has reached over northern Chhattisgarh and is likely to move towards the North-West direction and weaken by this evening.

Due to its effect, rain will continue in Rajasthan for next 4-5 days, he said.

In the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, heavy rain has been recorded at some places in Dausa, Karauli, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts.

The highest rainfall of 100 mm rain was recorded in Phaloj (Dungarpur), 94 mm in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur) and 59.0 mm in Raniwara, Jalore. PTI AG TIR TIR