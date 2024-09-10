Monsoon likely to remain active over many parts of eastern Rajasthan for next 4-5 days

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) Monsoon is likely to remain active over many parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and there is a strong possibility of heavy rains at some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions, the Jaipur MeT centre said.

The centre's director Radheshyam Sharma said there is a strong possibility of increased heavy rain activities in eastern Rajasthan from September 11. He said that moderate rain is likely in some parts of Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions and the weather will remain mainly dry in the border areas.

He said the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has reached over northern Chhattisgarh and is likely to move towards the north-west direction and weaken by the evening. Due to its effect, rains will continue in Rajasthan for next four-five days, he said.

In the 24 hours till Tuesday morning, heavy rains were recorded at some places in Dausa, Karauli, Sirohi, Dungarpur, Baran and Sawai Madhopur districts. The highest rainfall of 100 mm rain was recorded in Phaloj (Dungarpur), 94 mm in Chauth Ka Barwara (Sawai Madhopur) and 59.0 mm in Raniwara, Jalore.

Due to heavy rains in Sawai Madhopur, a canter carrying about 20 tourists got stuck in the Ranthambore National Park on Tuesday. The tourists were taken to a safer place by another canter, Deputy Forest Conservator (Tourism) of the park Pramod Kumar Dhakad said.

According to the centre, from Tuesday morning to 5:30 pm, 71 mm of rain was recorded in Churu, 34.6 mm in Ajmer, 33 mm in Mount Abu, 13 mm in Chittorgarh, 11.5 mm in Dungarpur, 10 mm in Dholpur, 9 mm in Pilani, and 7.5 mm in Dabok (Udaipur). PTI AG MNK