Monsoon losses exceed Rs 4,000 crore in Himachal Pradesh: Officials

Shimla, Sep 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has experienced losses totalling Rs 4,080 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 7, officials said on Sunday.

To date, 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state.

Out of the 366 fatalities, 203 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 42 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and 9 from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 163 deaths, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

The monsoon has caused significant damage, with a total of 6,247 houses, 460 shops and factories being fully or partially affected. The frequency of landslides has increased daily, with reports indicating 135 major landslides, 95 flash floods, and 45 cloudbursts impacting various regions of the state since the monsoon season began on June 20.

Currently, 826 roads, including two national highways —NH-3 (Mandi-Dharampur road) and NH-305 (Aut-Sainj road)— are blocked for traffic. Additionally, 1,480 power transformers and 336 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

The Kullu region has seen the most road closures, with 227 roads blocked, followed by 191 in Mandi, 146 in the Shimla region, and 88 in Chamba.

The Shimla-Theog road, crucial for transporting apples in the heart of the apple-growing region, has been closed near Chaila due to ongoing landslides. Several vehicles, including apple-laden trucks and tempos, are stranded as a result.

"We have been stranded here since Saturday evening. The weather is bad, and we are trying to transport apples to the markets, but road closures are causing significant issues for growers," shared Bhur Sen from Rohru.

"Road blockages from landslides during the apple season are very concerning for horticulturists. It is essential for us to transport our produce to markets on time," said stranded orchardists Prem Raj Dharta and Agya Ram Chauhan.

In the Chamba district, search and rescue operations in the Bharmaur-Manimahesh area were called off on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal has urged the public to report any missing family members by calling the district helpline number.

Since the Manimahesh yatra began on August 15, a total of 17 deaths among pilgrims have been reported.

The local Meteorological Station has issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms and lightning in isolated areas across nine of the twelve districts in the state, excluding Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti, for Monday.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded an average rainfall of 948.5 mm from June 1 to September 7, which is 45 per cent above the normal rainfall of 652.1 mm.