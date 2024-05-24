Monsoon prep: Central Railway identifies 24 vulnerable flood-prone locations

Mumbai, May 24 (PTI) The Central Railway on Friday said it has identified 24 vulnerable flood-prone spots on its suburban network and pumps will be provided to clear water from the tracks in these areas.

The Railways will provide 161 pumps, while the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will deploy 31 to ensure seamless operations and the safety of passengers on its network, an official said.

This year, the capacity of pumps has been increased from 12.5 HP to 100 HP, he said.

As per a release issued by the Central Railway, Masjid, Mazgaon yard, Byculla, Chinchpokli, Currey Road, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, and Mulund are some of the vulnerable locations on the main line.

Sewri, Wadala, Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Chunabhatti, and Tilak Nagar stations on the Harbour Line are also vulnerable to flooding, it stated.

The Central Railway's suburban network includes the Main Line extending from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and Khopoli, the Harbour Line from CSMT to Goregaon and Panvel, Trans-Harbour Line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel and the line between Belapur-Sewood-Uran.

Micro-tunneling work is in progress at three locations at Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg, Kanjurmarg and Sion, and 92 culverts on the suburban network have been cleaned, the release said.

The work of cutting and trimming 156 trees has been completed, it stated.

The Central Railway will keep close liaison with the meteorological department, disaster management cell and staff deputed at the flood-prone areas for continuous monitoring and constant updates, the release said.

The CR has also targeted de-silting and cleaning 119.82 km of drains on the suburban network, it stated. PTI KK ARU