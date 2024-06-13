Monsoon prep: Shimla, Mandi among 5 districts to set up NDRF units

Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena on Thursday directed deputy commissioners of Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Chamba, and Kullu to find a suitable place to set up small units of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Reviewing the Monsoon preparations, the official also directed that migrant labourers residing along with the river banks be shifted to prevent loss of lives in the event of an adverse weather event.

About 550 people died last year in the worst-ever monsoon disaster in the state in recorded history.

The CS also directed the Civil Supplies Corporation to stock adequate food grain to meet the demands of the people in case of disaster, and ordered the prices of tarpaulin, blankets and other essentials be kept nominal.

Directions were issued to coordinate with the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the dam authorities in the state for monitoring of the rise in water level.

The dam authorities must test-check the functioning of their machinery and be prepared to mitigate any flood-type situation, he said.

The CS ordered that meetings be convened at the earliest with the officials of the CWC and the representatives of such power projects as Bhakra Beas Management Board, National Hydel Power Corporation, Himachal Power Corporation Limited, and HP State Electricity Board.

The bureaucrat said the state government has asked BSNL to provide satellite phones much before the onset of monsoons, which will come in handy for communication in emergency situations.

The Mandi, Kullu and Kangra deputy commissioners were asked to visit the sinking sites and such spots in these districts which are most vulnerable to the floods and landslides.

Strict instructions were issued to ban the excavation of slopes and to keep a close eye on illegal mining.

Shimla Meteorological Department Director Surender Paul said that the monsoon was expected to be normal this year from June to September. PTI BPL VN VN