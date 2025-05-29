Monsoon rains caused widespread damage in Kerala: CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the monsoon rains, which arrived early this year, have caused widespread damage in the state and urged those living in areas prone to flooding and landslides to move to safer locations or relief camps.

The CM, at a press conference here, said that water levels of rivers and other waterbodies were on the rise and therefore, people should be careful when going there for bathing or any other activities.

He also advised fishermen to heed warnings issued by authorities before venturing out for fishing activities.

The CM's suggestions came in the wake of the rain-related red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in eight districts of the state for the day and the high wave warnings issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

He said that there were 59 relief camps in the state and around 1,200 people have been relocated there.

Vijayan also said that arrangements have been made to deploy volunteers, emergency response teams and units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in the various districts of the state in view of the possibility of flooding, flash floods, landslides and strong wind-related damage to life and property.

He said that one unit each of NDRF personnel have been deployed at Idukki, Malappuram, Kasaragod and Thrissur districts and by June 1, a unit each would be present in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts and they will remain there till the rains are over.

The heavy rains and winds caused uprooting of trees as well as waterlogging and flooding of low-lying areas and those close to river banks in various parts of the state.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that due to the heavy rains, water levels in various rivers -- Manimala and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta, Meenachil in Kottayam, Korapuzha in Kozhikode, and Kabani in Wayanad districts -- of the state were steadily rising.

It advised those living on the banks of these rivers to be vigilant.

In the coastal areas, INCOIS advised fishermen and other residents to be cautious as high waves of 1.2 to 3.7 meters were expected along the Kerala shores till 8.30 pm on Friday.

It issued a red alert for coastal regions of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur and an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Kannur districts of the state till Friday night.

It said that as the seas were expected to get rough, launching of fishing vessels and all other activities, including tourism, should be avoided.

It also advised completely avoiding all trips to the beach and entertainment at the sea during this period.

The IMD issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts for the day and an orange alert in the remaining six districts.

It also issued a red alert for three districts -- Idukki, Kannur and Kasaragod -- for Friday and an orange alert for the remaining 11 districts.

A red alert by IMD indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

In view of the IMD red alert, holidays were declared for educational institutions in Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the IMD said that due to a severe low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the state is likely to receive heavy rainfall in some areas during the next few days.

It also said that there was a likelihood of thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40-60 kilometers per hour in some parts of the state.

The monsoons had arrived in the state on May 24, eight days ahead of schedule. PTI HMP HMP KH