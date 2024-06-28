IMD announces onset of Monsoon in Delhi

New Delhi: The monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after a long and severe heat spell in the city, the IMD announced on Friday.

In an official statement, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the entire Delhi region.

"The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 26 °N/65 °E, Jaisalmer, Churu, Bhiwani, Delhi, Aligarh, Kanpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Kheri, Moradabad, Dehradun, Una, Pathankot, Jammu, 33 °N/74 °E," it added.

In the early hours of Friday, the monsoon's first rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded 153.7 mm of rainfall, which began around 3 am. Last year, Delhi had welcomed the monsoon on June 26.

In 2022, it arrived on June 30 and in 2021, on July 13.

In 2020, the monsoon reached Delhi on June 25, according to the data.