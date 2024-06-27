Monsoon reaches Jaipur, heavy rains seen in southern and eastern Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 27 (PTI) Monsoon advanced into some more parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan, including Jaipur, on Thursday, according to the local weather office.

In the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain was recorded in Dholpur, Beawar, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Tonk, Jaipur and Kota districts.

At the same time, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, was recorded in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner division and many parts of Udaipur and Jaipur division.

The southwest monsoon reached rajasthan on Tuesday.

Between Wednesday and Thursday morning, Badnor (Bhilwara) and Aasind (Bhilwara) recorded 9 cm of rain; Masuda (Ajmer) 8 cm; Kota and Phagi (Jaipur) 7 cm; Bari (Dholpur), Arai (Ajmer), Jawaja (Ajmer), Baran (Baran) and Abu Road (Sirohi) 6 cm.

According to the Met department, from Thursday 8.30 am to 5.30 pm, the highest rainfall of 44 mm was recorded in Jalore. Mount Abu recorded 38 mm, Jodhpur city 33.6 mm, Pilani 29.4 mm, Dungarpur 24 mm and Chittorgarh recorded 17 mm rainfall.

Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into some more parts of the state in the next 3-4 days, the Met department said.