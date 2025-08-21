Monsoon session: Bihar electoral roll revision issue led to daily disruptions in Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The month-long Monsoon session of Parliament, which ended on Thursday, witnessed almost daily disruptions in both the Houses over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

As the opposition created din on a daily basis, the government went ahead with its legislative agenda as Bills were passed amid the disruptions.

Bills seeking the removal of PM, CMs and ministers arrested on serious criminal charges were introduced on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah, triggering acrimonious scenes in the Lok Sabha.

Tempers flared, copies of the Bills were torn and flung, and members of the ruling and opposition alliances came face-to-face when Shah moved to introduce the Bills.

The draft laws were referred to a joint committee of Parliament .

Hardly a day passed when the Question Hour was not disrupted by the opposition members, who raised slogans, thumped tables and displayed placards.

In his concluding remarks on Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lamented the "unparliamentary behaviour" of the members, calling the "planned disruptions" unfortunate and against the dignity of the House. PTI NAB ARI