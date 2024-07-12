Monsoon session, last before polls, ends; Maharashtra assembly prorogued by Guv

Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais on Friday prorogued the assembly at the end of the monsoon session, the last before state polls likely to be held in September-October.

The tenure of the 14th legislative assembly is set to end on November 26.

The prorogation order was read out in the House by speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The session began on June 27 and the additional budget was tabled in the House by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, on June 28. PTI MR BNM