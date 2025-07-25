Monsoon session of Bihar assembly ends

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) The five-day-long monsoon session of the legislature in Bihar, the last before the state elects a new assembly later this year, on Friday came to a close.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav gave a moving speech on the occasion in the assembly, which had witnessed a lot of acrimony between the ruling side and the opposition over special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

The 72-year-old recited a Hindi verse, a rough translation of which would read, "Discord should not be so intense that hostilities continue even after the people involved in the dispute have passed on".

The veteran BJP leader seemed in no mood for any more squabbles, as he admonished party colleague Prem Kumar when the latter rose in his seat to complain about some of the members.

Yadav, a sixth term MLA, told the House, "When the new assembly is elected, we may see many of our esteemed members return, but there will also be some fresh faces. Be that as it may, the flame of democracy shall always burn bright".

"The conduct of all members has been exemplary, and may the tradition continue. I have tried to run this House impartially, but if my behaviour has offended anybody, I beg forgiveness", said the Speaker, who was elected to the post barely a year and a half ago.

The veteran leader ended his address with another verse, a rough translation of which would be,"I may not have so many qualities that you would remember me. Yet I am confident that you will not be able to erase me from your memories".

The members, thereafter, stood up in deference to "Bihar Geet" played in the background, a veritable anthem of the state that sings paeans to its long history.