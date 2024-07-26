Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh assembly comes to end

Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative assembly concluded here on Friday.

After completing the listed business for the day, Speaker Raman Singh adjourned the House sine die.

"A total of five sittings were held during the session which saw discussion for about 31:50 hours. Notices about 966 questions, including 492 starred and 474 unstarred, were received. The average number of questions per sitting was 193, the highest in the history of the Chhattisgarh assembly, and is indicative of the responsibility and awareness of the members towards the state and region," Singh said.

A total of 367 calling attention notices were received, of which 142 notices were accepted and 22 were converted in the Zero Hour (notices), he said.

"You all know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, keeping in mind the resolution to conserve nature. On Thursday, members planted saplings in the assembly premises during a programme organised by the state's Forest and Climate Change department as part of the drive," the Speaker noted.

"I urge you all to ensure your active participation in making this national campaign of tree plantation successful in your respective assembly constituencies. It is the social and moral responsibility of all of us to protect the environment," Singh added.

The winter session is expected to be held in the second or third week of December, he informed. PTI TKP KRK