Monsoon session of Goa assembly to be held from Jul 15 to Aug 7

Panaji, Jul 12 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Goa assembly will be held from July 15 till August 7, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said on Friday.

A total of 640 starred questions and 1,842 unstarred questions will be tabled in the House during the 18 days of the session, he told PTI.

"The assembly will also pass vote on account for the next six months during the session. MLAs are expected to raise issues of their respective constituencies and it is hoped that good discussions will take place on the floor of the House centred around the development of the state," Tawadkar said.

There is no possibility of curtailing the session and it will function for the entire 18 working days, the speaker added.

The Congress held a meeting of its legislative party at Porvorim during the day, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao told reporters, adding that his party MLAs will raise close to 1,000 starred and unstarred questions.

"We will make sure several issues, including environmental destruction due to Tanmar electricity project, double tracking of the South Western railway line, coal pollution, industrial pollution, new education policy, political reservation for STs etc are raised. The state government cannot take us for granted. With Lok Sabha polls, there is change," he asserted.

Alleging failure of the state administration and deteriorating law and order, Alemao said each minister had become "CM of his own department".

There are frequent landslides but the government refused appointments to Congress leaders to meet Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari when he was a two-day tour of the state, the LoP said.

We have requested that the road contractors be blacklisted, he said.