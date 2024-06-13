Monsoon session of Goa assembly to begin from July 15

Panaji, June 12 (PTI) The month-long monsoon session of the Goa assembly will begin on July 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The session will have 21 working days, he said.

“The session will start from July 15. The cabinet has approved the summoning of the session,” he said.

Sawant said it would be a full-length session and won’t be curtailed.

This would be the first assembly session in the BJP-ruled coastal state after the Lok Sabha elections. The last session of the Goa assembly was held in February. PTI RPS NR