Monsoon session of Guj assembly from Wednesday; Cong questions short duration

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) The three-day monsoon session of the Gujarat assembly will commence Wednesday in Gandhinagar, with the opposition Congress questioning the short duration of the sitting and requesting the Speaker to ensure discussion on people's issues.

A delegation led by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda met Speaker Shankar Chaudhary over the alleged rejection of the short-notice questions they wanted to raise.

Governor Acharya Devvrat on August 6 called the fifth session of the 15th Gujarat assembly from August 21, an official statement said, adding that the session would conclude on August 23.

"Since the announcement about holding the monsoon session (on August 6), the Congress has been demanding that the sitting duration should be at least 10 days to enable raising issues of people," Chavda told reporters.

He claimed many short-notice questions submitted by Congress were rejected because ministers were shying away from debate.

"We urged the Speaker to ensure that short notice questions will be taken up and ample time allotted for discussion," the Congress leader said.

At 161, the Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 182-member House. The Congress has 12 legislators, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 4, and Samajwadi Party 1. Two are independent MLAs.