Monsoon session of Guj assembly starts Monday

Ahmedabad, Sep 7 (PTI) Five bills, including the GST (second amendment) bill, will be tabled during the monsoon session of the Gujarat legislative assembly starting Monday.

A resolution congratulating the Centre and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor will also be introduced during the three-day session, according to an official release.

"The session will be held in Gandhinagar from September 8 to 10. Five bills will be tabled for discussion and approval of the House," said State Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rushikesh Patel.

On Monday, after question hour, tributes will be paid to those killed in the Air India plane crash, including former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The bills to be tabled on Tuesday and Wednesday include The Factory (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, The Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, The Gujarat Jan Vishwas Bill, The Gujarat Medical Practitioners' (Amendment) Bill, and The Gujarat Medical Institutions (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill. PTI PJT NSK