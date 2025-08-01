Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly to commence on August 22

Chandigarh, Aug 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the state Cabinet, which met here on Friday, has decided to convene the Monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha from August 22.

The duration of the session will be decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly, Saini told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

Over the past 11 years, both the Centre and the Haryana government have consistently implemented welfare schemes with a focus on the poor, he said.

Saini emphasised that the government's objective is to empower and strengthen the underprivileged as against the previous Congress governments, which, he claimed, designed schemes primarily benefiting the affluent.

He also affirmed the government's commitment to maintaining law and order in the state.

Police officers have been directed to take prompt and appropriate action on the spot to effectively deal with criminal elements, he said.

The Saini government has faced flak from the opposition over alleged deterioration of the law and order situation.

Targeting the Congress, the chief minister accused the opposition party of focusing solely on spreading misinformation.

He said that while it consistently criticises the BJP-led dispensation in Haryana, it remains silent on issues in the Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana.

He also dismissed the Congress' election manifestos as mere "poll gimmicks", contrasting them with the BJP government's "commitment to delivering on its promises".

Saini claimed the present government is executing development work at three times the pace, without any bias or regional discrimination.

The chief minister also said that an action plan is being finalised for the implementation of the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' in the state, for which a dedicated portal will be launched soon.

To fulfil its poll promise, the BJP government is set to implement the 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana', under which it promised to give Rs 2,100 financial assistance to women.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar Bedi recently said his department has prepared a draft policy for the scheme, which has been forwarded to the chief minister's office for approval.

Once approved, the scheme will be rolled out soon, Bedi had said. PTI SUN ARI