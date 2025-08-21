Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly to commence on Friday

Chandigarh, Aug 21 (PTI) The Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will begin here on Friday, with the opposition parties planning to take on the ruling BJP on a host of issues, including law and order.

According to a tentative schedule, the session will begin with obituary references during which the House will pay tributes to the prominent personalities who passed away during the intervening period from the end of the previous session and the beginning of the current one.

Legislative business will be taken up later on Friday.

While the exact duration of the session will be decided by the business advisory committee of the House, which will meet before the sitting commences on Friday, according to the tentative schedule, the session will run till Tuesday with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

The BJP MLAs held a meeting at the chief minister's residence here on Thursday evening to draw up their strategy.

Before heading for the meeting, state minister Krishan Kumar Bedi and senior BJP leader Ramkumar Kashyap hit out at the Congress, claiming the opposition party has no issue to raise.

They claimed before reporters that every section of society is happy with the BJP government, which is undertaking all-round development of the state.

Taking a potshot at the Congress, Kashyap said the grand old party has been unable to pick a legislative party leader even nearly a year after the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress leaders said they will raise several issues (during the Monsoon session) and seek answers from the Nayab Singh Saini government.

The issues include deteriorating law and order, unemployment, Ayushman Bharat scheme, SYL canal and farmers' issues, they said.

Recently, former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda had alleged that every resident of the state is living under the shadow of fear.

“Murders in broad daylight have become so common. Crimes against every section, including women and Dalits, are increasing,” Hooda alleged.

He also accused the BJP government of destroying its own Ayushman Bharat Yojana, "as the government owes crores of rupees to private hospitals in Haryana”.

"The government has not cleared its dues for a long time. Due to this, the Indian Medical Association has refused to treat the Ayushman card holders,” he said.

Hooda also accused the BJP of being unable to take a firm stand in Haryana's favour on the SYL canal issue, saying the state is yet to get its rightful share of water.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Thursday said the party will prominently raise various issues related to public interest during the Monsoon session.

The issues include shortage of fertilisers in the state, the SYL canal issue, deteriorating law and order, vacant teacher posts in government schools, excessive increase in collector rate of land/plots, compensation for crops damaged due to waterlogging, hike in electricity rates, and non-availability of treatment in private hospitals under the Ayushman health scheme, the INLD said. PTI SUN ARI