Shimla, Sep 6 (PTI) The ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, scheduled to conclude on September 9, has been extended by one day till September 10.

A motion seeking extension of the session was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and was adopted by the House.

Both Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur supported the motion. PTI BPL BHJ BHJ