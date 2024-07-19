Ranchi, Jul 19 (PTI) The monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly will be held from July 26 to August 2, an official said on Friday.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan has approved the week-long session, which will comprise six working days.

"Governor CP Radhakrishnan has given his nod to convene the monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly from July 26 to August 2," the official said.

The session is likely to be stormy as the opposition BJP will try to corner the ruling alliance led by the JMM on various fronts such as corruption, deteriorating law and order and infiltration. This will be the last session of the fifth Jharkhand Assembly.

The ruling alliance, meanwhile, will try to make the most of the session to highlight the government's achievements in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year.

The last polls for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly were held in November-December 2019. PTI NAM MNB