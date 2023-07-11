Monsoon session of Jharkhand Assembly to begin from July 28

Ranchi, Jul 11 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly will commence from July 28, an official said on Tuesday. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday presided by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the official said.

Advertisment

"The cabinet approved the proposal of convening the 12th session (monsoon) of the fifth Jharkhand legislative assembly from July 28 to August 4. There will be six working days during the session," state cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

As many as 35 proposals were approved by the cabinet including the setting up of Netarhat Tourism Development Authority under the chairmanship of Tourism department secretary.

The authority will be responsible for developing tourism-related facilities and it will also be empowered to remove encroachment from the area, Dadel said.

The Cabinet also gave its approval to the Jharkhand Tourist Trade Registration Rules, 2023. Besides, the proposal of setting up four power grid sub-stations in the DVC command area was also approved. PTI SAN 3/8/2022 RG