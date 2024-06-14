Monsoon session of Maharashtra assembly from June 27

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from June 27 to July 12, an official said on Friday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Friday.

The state budget will be presented on June 28, the official said.

The interim budget was tabled in February due to the Lok Sabha elections.

This session of the Maharashtra legislature in Mumbai will be the last one before the state heads to assembly polls due in September-October.