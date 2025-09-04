Monsoon session of Nagaland Assembly adjourned sine die

Kohima, Sep 4 (PTI) The Nagaland Assembly concluded its two-day monsoon session on Thursday, wrapping up major legislative and policy discussions.

The debates centered on safeguarding Naga identity and culture, enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP), and addressing economic concerns, particularly the unemployment crisis.

Notably, the House was scheduled to take up the discussion on the “Prohibition of Satanic Worship in Nagaland” under Rule 54 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business, moved by NPF MLA Kuzholuzo Nienu. However, the matter was deferred for future listing, with Speaker Sharingain Longkumer announcing that an in-depth study would be undertaken before any debate.

During the sitting, two bills were passed — the Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill, 2025, and the Nagaland Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025.

The House also discussed issues relating to the reservation policy, infrastructure development, and human-wildlife conflict, including calls for improved road connectivity in several parts of the state.

Altogether, 22 issues concerning various sectors were raised by legislators during Question Hour.

In his concluding remarks, Longkumer lauded members for their enthusiastic contributions to debates of “vital interest” to the state, noting that discussions had transcended political affiliations.

Urged the House to continue this tradition of cooperation in the future, Speaker Longkumer adjourned the session sine die. PTI NBS NN