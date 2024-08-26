Monsoon session of Nagaland Assembly to review 30-yr-old liquor prohibition law

Kohima, Aug 26 (PTI) The three-decade-old liquor prohibition of law of Nagaland will be reviewed during the monsoon session of the Assembly which will commence on Tuesday.

The three-day session, with a recess on Wednesday, is also scheduled to make a move for repeal of the Communitisation Programme in the power sector as the government is incurring a huge loss.

The Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act was enacted in 1989 and the state government now thinks it is time to have a relook at the law, according to an official.

The Communitisation Programme in the power sector of the state is also likely to be repealed during the session.

Under the programme, the government had installed a single-point metering system with the responsibility of realising the power tariff given to village authorities.

The session would also amend service rules of some important and major government departments, including public health engineering. PTI NBS NBS NN