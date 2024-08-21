Monsoon session of Uttarakhand assembly begins in Gairsain

Gairsain, Aug 21 (PTI) A three-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly began here on Wednesday with speaker Ritu Khanduri making obituary references to former member Kailash Chandra Gahtori and Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat.

Three ordinances including one on the recovery of damages to public and private property during strikes, riots, and protests from those who cause them were also tabled in the House.

The Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Municipality Act, 1916) (Amendment) ordinance and the Uttarakhand (Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1959) (Amendment) ordinance were the other two ordinances to be tabled in the house on the opening day of the session.

Paying tributes to Rawat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said her death has left a void which can never be filled.

She dedicated her entire life to the service of the people. She always stood with the people of her constituency in their struggles, Dhami said.

"She always treated me like a younger brother," he added.

Rawat passed away early last month and Gahtori in May this year.

Remembering Gahtori, Dhami said his untimely death was a personal loss for him.

"His memories will stay with me forever," Dhami said.

Gahtori vacated the Champawat seat in 2022 for Dhami to contest from there after he lost the Khatima seat in the assembly polls.

"I cannot forget his large-hearted gesture. I am committed to fulfilling my obligation towards Champawat," Dhami said.