Parts of Uttar Pradesh assembly flooded after rain spell in Lucknow

Lucknow: Heavy rainfall on Wednesday afternoon flooded parts of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building, where the Monsoon session of the state assembly is now on.

The two-hour spell of rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the state capital, including around the Vidhan Bhavan.

There was waterlogging at the building's entrance normally used by MLAs, and there was flooding in the corridor and some rooms on the ground floor. Staff used buckets and mops to clear away the water.

The situation triggered some caustic comments from the Opposition.

"The state assembly needs the budget the most. If this is the condition after a single spell of heavy rain, then the rest of the state is at the mercy of God," Samajwadi Party general secretary and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav said sharing a video of the flooded Vidhan Sabha building on X.

The chambers where the state legislative assembly and the legislative councils hold their sessions were not affected.

Hazratganj Chowk in the heart of Lucknow was among the areas affected in the flooding.