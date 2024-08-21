Monsoon to remain active in east Rajasthan for another week

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) Monsoon will remain active in eastern parts of Rajasthan for one more week, the meteorological department here said on Wednesday.

Heavy rains pounded many districts, including the capital Jaipur, in the last 24 hours, it said.

Radheshyam Sharma, in-charge of Jaipur Meteorological Centre, said a low pressure area was formed on Wednesday, raising a strong possibility of monsoon being active in many parts of eastern Rajasthan over the next one week.

During this period, moderate to heavy rains are likely in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur divisions.

There is also a possibility of heavy rains at some places in Kota and Udaipur districts and Jaipur division for the next 5-6 days.

Sharma said light to moderate rains are likely in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan for the next two-three days.

According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday, Jaipur tehsil was the wettest in the state recording a maximum rainfall of 85 mm, followed by 78 mm rains in Rajakheda of Dholpur, 65 mm in Gangdhar of Jhalawar, 42 mm in Kushalgarh of Banswara and 30 mm in Bhopal Sagar of Chittorgarh.

On Wednesday, data recorded from morning until 5:30 pm showed Anta in Baran receiving 40 mm of rainfall, Sangaria and Chittorgarh 35 mm each, Jodhpur 22.4 mm, Kota 17.6 mm, Jaipur 15 mm, Karauli 12.5 mm and Bhilwara 9.6 mm.

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state remained between 37.9 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Met. PTI AG RPA