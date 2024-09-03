Monsoon to remain active in Rajasthan this week: Met

Jaipur: Rain continued to lash parts of Rajasthan even as the local weather office predicted that the monsoon will remain active in the state this week.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations in Udaipur, Dungarpur and Banswara districts in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Bhungra in Banswara recorded the highest rainfall at 115 mm, followed by Sajangarh in Banswara with 101 mm, Kesarpura with 70 mm, Dewal in Dungarpur with 101 mm, Ganeshpur with 74 mm, and Rishabhdev in Udaipur with 102 mm, the centre said. Rain was also witnessed at some places in western and eastern Rajasthan, it said.

Light to moderate showers were also recorded in Ganganagar, Sirohi, Sikar, Rajsamand, Jalore, Jhalawar and Nagaur, the Met centre said, adding that rainfall is expected to continue in many areas of the state for a few more days.