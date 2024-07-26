Monsoon to stay active next week in Rajasthan, heavy rainfall likely in most places

Jaipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Monsoon is likely to remain active for the next one week, the weather office here said on Friday, even as several districts in Rajasthan witnessed heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

Till 8.30 am, heavy rain was recorded at some places in the districts of Karauli, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Kota, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bharatpur and Nagaur, according to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Some places in Banswara, Bundi and Bharatpur districts were lashed with heavy rainfall, it said. During this period, the highest rainfall of 157 mm was recorded in Banswara's Kesarpura, the centre said.

A low-pressure area has been formed over the North Bay of Bengal, Bangladesh and the West Bengal coast, the weather office said, adding that the monsoon 'trough line' is in its normal state.

Due to this, the monsoon is likely to remain active in many places in eastern Rajasthan for the next one week, with rain activities expected to continue in most places, it said. The Met office said there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places and very heavy rain in one or two places in the Kota and Udaipur divisions.

Moderate to heavy rain is also expected in some parts of the Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions.

Additionally, there is a possibility of increased rain activity in many places in the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan from July 29 to 31, with light to moderate and sometimes heavy rain expected in many areas, it added.