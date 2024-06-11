Monsoon waterlogging: NDMC sets up six control rooms with 160 pumps

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Gearing up for the monsoon season, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set up six control rooms equipped with over 160 pumps to ensure that Lutyens' Delhi does not face waterlogging.

According to officials, CCTV cameras have already been installed at all the waterlogging hotspots in the area. The feed from these cameras will be monitored through the day at the Integrated Command Control Centre at Palika Kendra, they said.

The civic has identified five vulnerable points of water stagnation -- Africa Avenue, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Panchkuian Road, Purana Quila Road and Lodhi Estate -- on the basis of feedback from public and traffic police officers.

"The drainage control rooms have been set up at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Connaught Place. These will be manned by senior officers and will function round the clock to address waterlogging complaints.

"There are 99 permanent pumps for draining out water and 62 temporary pumps," an official said.

Residents will be provided the contact numbers of the control rooms along with the duty officers so that they can reach out to them with complaints of waterlogging, the official said.

Apart from the setting up of control rooms, the focus of the agency is also on desilting of drainage system, he said, adding that it will be completed by June 30.

There are 14 drainage systems across the NDMC area and the length of transverse drainage line is 270.82 km.

The NDMC is maintaining about 350 km of sewer lines of sizes vary from 350mm to 2100mm diametre, an official said. Most of the lines are more than 70 years old and need augmentation and replacement.

In the 2024-25 budget, the NDMC had requested the DDA and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to consider its sewer rehabilitation projects worth Rs 556 crore under Urban Development Fund (UDF), which includes its 17 major lines to be rehabilitated over a period of next five years.