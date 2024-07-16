Monsoon will remain active in eastern Rajasthan for next 4-5 days: MeT department

Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) Monsoon will remain active in eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and heavy rain is likely at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions, a MeT department spokesperson said.

According to the MeT department, a low pressure area formed over Chhattisgarh and the surrounding Vidarbha region on Tuesday. Another new low pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal around July 18 and the monsoon 'trough line' was passing through parts of southern Rajasthan even on Tuesday.

Due to the effect of the above system, monsoon is likely to remain active in many places of eastern Rajasthan for the next four-five days and there may be heavy rains at some places in Kota and Udaipur divisions. There is a possibility of an increase in rainfall on July 17-18 and very heavy rains at some places in Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer divisions.

Rains are likely to continue in some parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan in the coming days. Heavy rains at some places in the Jodhpur division on July 17 and the Shekhawati region on July 18 are likely. PTI AG MNK MNK