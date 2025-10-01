Monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra expected around October 8

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday said the southwest monsoon is likely to begin its withdrawal from the state around October 8.

The news comes as relief for farmers and the administration as torrential rains caused serious damage to agriculture and property in Marathwada region over the last two weeks. The Met department has forecast scattered rainfall over Marathwada on Thursday, with intensity expected to increase slightly on Friday.

"The weather has remained largely stable across most parts of the state since September 29. However, scattered rainfall accompanied by thunder is expected over Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra between October 2 and 7, mostly during afternoon hours. The possibility of intense thunderstorms is higher over Vidarbha," an official release said.

Farmers have been urged by the agriculture department to safeguard harvested crops from rain and winds.

Weather conditions are likely to stabilise from October 7, paving the way for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from Maharashtra around October 8, the release said.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) records, October 8 is the normal date for monsoon withdrawal from Maharashtra.

However, since 2019 the retreat has consistently been delayed by at least one week. The IMD data shows that the monsoon withdrew on October 15 in 2024, October 23 in 2023 and 2022, on October 14 in 2021, October 28 in 2020, and October 14 in 2019. Since 2001, withdrawal has occurred on or before the normal date only four times, including in 2018.

Over the current monsoon season since June 1, crops over approximately 60 lakh hectares have been destroyed, and some 3,000 houses damaged.