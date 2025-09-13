Monsoon withdrawal from Rajasthan likely from September 15

Jaipur, Sep 13 (PTI) The departure of the southwest Monsoon from Rajasthan is likely to begin next week, the meteorological centre here said on Saturday.

The weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of western Rajasthan for the next one week and in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next two to three days.

According to the weather office, the conditions are favourable for the departure of monsoon from some parts of western Rajasthan from September 15, while light to moderate rain is likely at some places in the south-eastern parts from September 16.

In the 24 hours till Saturday morning, light rain was recorded in Dholpur district, while the weather remained dry in other parts. PTI AG ANM NSD NSD